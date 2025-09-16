Business Today
Bengaluru Pothole Mess: Bengaluru Kids’ Viral Video On City’s Roads

  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 16, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

A video shot by three schoolchildren during their bus ride in Bengaluru has gone viral — exposing the daily struggles of the city’s commuters. From potholes to traffic jams, the video highlights how India’s IT hub is crumbling under its own infrastructure mess. The kids’ candid capture of their bumpy ride reflects the frustration of lakhs of citizens who face these hurdles every day. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, speaking at the India Today Conclave South, acknowledged the gravity of the problem but admitted that successive governments have failed to fix it. With hope fading, Bengaluru’s residents are left questioning whether the city’s roads will ever be truly safe and smooth again.

