Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Bengaluru Stampede: Chaos, Lathi-Charge & Deaths During RCB Victory Celebrations

Bengaluru Stampede: Chaos, Lathi-Charge & Deaths During RCB Victory Celebrations

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

What began as a celebration turned into chaos. Bengaluru was painted red for RCB’s IPL win, but the dream turned into a nightmare at Chinnaswamy Stadium. As thousands poured in, the administration was caught unprepared—resulting in crowd chaos, lathi-charge, a slab collapse, and tragic deaths. Eyewitnesses recount scenes of panic, as the government carried on with the felicitation ceremony inside. The BJP slammed the Congress-led government for “photo op politics,” while the Siddaramaiah government deflected blame to the public. Big questions remain—who is responsible? Why was the event not cancelled when tragedy struck? Watch this ground report.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended