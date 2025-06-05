Bengaluru Stampede: Chaos, Lathi-Charge & Deaths During RCB Victory Celebrations

What began as a celebration turned into chaos. Bengaluru was painted red for RCB’s IPL win, but the dream turned into a nightmare at Chinnaswamy Stadium. As thousands poured in, the administration was caught unprepared—resulting in crowd chaos, lathi-charge, a slab collapse, and tragic deaths. Eyewitnesses recount scenes of panic, as the government carried on with the felicitation ceremony inside. The BJP slammed the Congress-led government for “photo op politics,” while the Siddaramaiah government deflected blame to the public. Big questions remain—who is responsible? Why was the event not cancelled when tragedy struck? Watch this ground report.