Bengaluru Stampede Fallout: Rahul Upset, Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz In Congress

The tragic Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives is shaking up Karnataka politics. Top Congress sources reveal Rahul Gandhi is upset and considering a cabinet reshuffle, with portfolios of Home and Deputy CM under review. BK Hariprasad and RV Deshpande may be inducted. A key meeting in Delhi saw Kharge, Venugopal, CM Siddaramaiah, and DK Shivakumar in attendance. While Shivakumar denies any reshuffle, Venugopal confirms the stampede was discussed. The High Court has raised serious questions on government accountability. With blame shifting from police to systemic failures, grieving families demand answers. As political pressure builds, the Congress high command may soon decide who takes responsibility for the tragedy. Here'a a report