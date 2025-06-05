Business Today
Bengaluru Stampede: Siddaramaiah Blames Everyone For Tragedy But Himself

  New Delhi,
  Jun 5, 2025,
  Updated Jun 5, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

A tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium turned celebration into chaos, claiming lives and sparking outrage. As criticism mounted, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah shifted blame to the public, police, and the cricket association. But was the government truly not responsible? This report breaks down the timeline, official statements, and the political deflections that followed. While fans gasped for breath, the administration continued its festivities—raising serious questions. Is image management more important than lives lost? Watch to find out what really happened on the ground.

