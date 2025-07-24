Business Today
Bengaluru’s Creepshot Economy: Street Harassment Becomes A Monetised Online Trend

Bengaluru’s Creepshot Economy: Street Harassment Becomes A Monetised Online Trend

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2025, 4:59 PM IST

A shocking new trend is emerging on Indian social media platforms—creepshots. In Bengaluru, YouTubers and Instagrammers are secretly filming women in public places, editing the clips, and selling them behind paywalls. From MG Road to Church Street, the India Today investigation uncovered at least 23 such accounts. One YouTuber charges up to ₹799/month to access these videos. State authorities, including CM Siddaramaiah, have condemned the trend, calling it a betrayal of social values. But the question remains—can women truly feel safe in public anymore? Watch this explosive exposé that reveals the dark underbelly of digital voyeurism.

