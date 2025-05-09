Between Borders & Bombs: Gurdaspur’s Brave Villagers Stand Strong Amidst Indo-Pak Conflict

In the face of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the villagers of Gurdaspur, Punjab, remain unshaken. Despite the ongoing conflict, they stand resolute, fearless, and ready to assist the Indian Army if needed. With a deep sense of patriotism and unity, the people of Gurdaspur continue to uphold their commitment to the nation, showing unwavering support for the defense forces. This ground report from the heart of Punjab highlights the bravery, determination, and readiness of the villagers, who refuse to succumb to fear, despite the challenges that lie ahead.