Bharat Forge Announces Major Investment Push In Andhra Pradesh

In a conversation with Business Today TV, Bharat Forge’s Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director Amit Kalyani detailed the company’s upcoming investment plans in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that Bharat Forge first entered the state during the Chief Minister’s 2018 term with a facility near Nellore, and is now broadening its footprint across defence, shipbuilding supply chains, industrial manufacturing, and digital AI-driven upskilling. Kalyani underscored the state’s strong talent pool and noted the company’s participation in initiatives such as the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and the Anandpur Node to advance Industry 5.0 capabilities. He added that Visakhapatnam’s mature shipbuilding ecosystem positions Andhra Pradesh as a critical anchor for key national manufacturing sectors. Kalyani also spoke about India’s economic resilience amid ongoing geopolitical challenges and shared his views on the implications of the U.S. 50% tariffs on India.