‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Echoes At Adampur: PM Modi’s War Cry To Boost Jawans Post Operation Sindoor

At Adampur Air Base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stirring message to the Indian Armed Forces. He declared that “'Bharat Mata ki Jai' echoes both on the battlefield and during missions,” emphasizing the indomitable spirit of India’s soldiers. Addressing the jawans, Modi said this war cry shakes the enemy’s heart and is the very resolve of every Indian soldier ready to sacrifice for the nation. He called it the voice of every citizen determined to live and work for the country. The visit comes showcasing India's unwavering military strength and morale. Listen in to know more.