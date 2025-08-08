Bhumi & Samiksha Pednekar Launch Backbay Aqua – Himalayan Water In Eco-Friendly Packs

Actor Bhumi Pednekar and her sister, lawyer Samiksha Pednekar, have unveiled Backbay, a premium beverage brand inspired by their family’s decade-long commitment to sustainability. Its first product, Backbay Aqua, is a natural mineral water sourced from the Himalayas, enriched with naturally occurring minerals, and packaged in FSC-certified paper cartons with plant-based caps. Designed as a safer and more sustainable alternative to plastic bottles, Backbay Aqua reflects the sisters’ vision of promoting both health and environmental responsibility. Initially launching in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the product is priced at ₹150 for 500 ml and ₹200 for 750 ml. With a distribution strategy that includes modern trade, quick commerce platforms, and select restaurants, the Pednekar sisters aim to make Backbay a household name and expand into more beverage lines free from sugar and toxic chemicals.