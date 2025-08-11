Business Today
Bhumi & Samiksha Pednekar Launch Backbay – Plastic-Free Mineral Water For A Greener Future

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 2:52 PM IST

Actor and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar has unveiled her new venture, Backbay, a natural mineral water brand created with a mission to offer clean, nourishing beverages without plastic or harmful chemicals. Drawing inspiration from her years of climate advocacy and a personal experience where she struggled to find non-plastic bottled water, Bhumi, along with co-founder Samit Shah, identified a gap in the market for eco-conscious consumers. Backbay’s ethos is simple – products that are good for you and kind to the planet. The water contains naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes, is completely free from toxic additives, and comes in plastic-free packaging. With plans to expand into various beverage categories in the future, Bhumi hopes Backbay will become a trusted name for those seeking truly clean and sustainable drinks.

