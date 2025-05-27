Business Today
BIG FACE OFF | Shehbaz Sharif In Istanbul Faces PM Modi’s Fire On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

  • New Delhi,
  • May 27, 2025,
  • Updated May 27, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his willingness to engage in peace talks with India to resolve all outstanding issues between the two neighbouring countries, including Kashmir, terrorism, water sharing, and trade.

 

Sharif’s remarks came weeks after India and Pakistan agreed to halt cross-border firing that had intensified following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor. He made the statement in Tehran during the second leg of his four-nation tour. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that any dialogue with Pakistan will be limited to the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism. 

