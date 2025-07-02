Big GST Revamp Ahead? New 3-Slab Structure May Lower Prices Of Everyday Goods

A major GST overhaul may be on the way! Sources tell Business Today TV’s Karishma Asoodani that the GST Council is considering a simplified 3-slab structure — replacing the current multi-rate system. Options under review include slabs like 8-16-24% or 5-14-24%. If the 12% slab is scrapped, common items like mobile phones may get costlier. With GST collections surging past ₹2 lakh crore a month and revenue doubling in 4 years, the government may now have the room to simplify. Could this be a political game-changer ahead of state polls? Watch the full report to know how it may impact your wallet.