Big Jolt For Indian Tourists! US Plans $250 Integrity Fee On Visas

President Donald Trump’s latest move is set to hit global travellers hard — including tourists and students from India. Under the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the US is proposing a new Visa Integrity Fee that adds a minimum of $250 to the cost of visiting America. From students and tourists to business travellers, no one is spared — unless you're a diplomat, an airline crew member, or under two years old. The refund? Only if you don’t overstay or break visa rules. Indian applicants could now pay over ₹40,000 for a simple visit visa. While the Trump administration sees billions in revenue, the travel industry warns of a tourism crash. Is this policy fair — or another silent wall? Watch the full story now.