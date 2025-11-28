Big Shocker In Tamil Nadu: Sengottaiyan Quits AIADMK, Joins Vijay’s TVK

Tamil Nadu’s political battleground has just shaken under a major defection. Months before the assembly polls, senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan — once a towering figure in the AIADMK — has crossed over to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The actor-turned-politician personally welcomed the former minister, marking one of TVK’s biggest political catches yet. Sengottaiyan resigned as MLA from Gobichettipalayam just a day earlier, saying the move was to align himself with Vijay’s vision for Tamil Nadu. He recalled his journey from an MGR loyalist to a Jayalalithaa confidant, before paying tribute at the MGR and Anna memorials with his new party team. His expulsion by E. Palaniswami over alleged anti-party activities had paved the way for this switch. While Vijay says Sengottaiyan’s decades of experience will strengthen TVK, the AIADMK insists the exit will not dent its prospects.