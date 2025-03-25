Big Update On 8th Pay Commission | FM Sitharaman Responds In Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while replying to the debate on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, clarified that the government is restoring the recommendations made by the 6th Central Pay Commission. She emphasized that the expert body had thoroughly examined the matter in 2008 after extensive consultations and its findings were accepted by the then government. Addressing criticism from Congress MP K.C. Venugopal on the delay, Sitharaman explained that the amendment was held up due to ongoing litigations. “Verdicts have now been received, and we are proceeding accordingly,” she stated, asserting that action could not have been taken earlier due to legal constraints.