Bihar Exports First Made-In-India Locomotive To Africa’s New Guinea

India has hit a major export milestone! For the first time, a high-tech locomotive built in Bihar is being exported to the West African nation of New Guinea. The diesel locomotive was manufactured at the Marhoura plant in Bihar’s Saran district under a joint effort between General Electric and Indian Railways. Virtually flagged off by PM Narendra Modi, this marks a big win for ‘Make in India’ and India's growing influence in global rail manufacturing. The loco boasts cutting-edge technology and is designed for Africa’s tough terrain. A proud moment for Bihar — and for India!