Bihar SIR Voter List Showdown: Tejashwi Yadav’s Twin Voter ID Controversy & Parliamentary Uproar

Unravel the explosive Bihar SIR voter list controversy rocking Indian politics! The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aims to clean Bihar’s 7.9 crore voter list, flagging 65 lakh voters (8.3%) for deletion, including 18 lakh deceased and 7 lakh duplicates. Opposition strongholds like Gopalganj (15.1%) and Purnia (12.07%) face high scrutiny, sparking claims of targeted vote suppression against Dalits, Muslims, and the poor. The INDIA bloc (RJD, Congress, CPI-ML) calls it a “vote loot” and “unofficial NRC. The drama escalated when RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav claimed his name was missing from the voter list, citing an EPIC number that showed “no records found.” The ECI refuted this, confirming his name’s presence with a different EPIC, hinting at possible twin voter ID forgery. The BJP, led by Amit Malviya, pounced, demanding a probe, while a Patna lawyer filed a complaint against Tejashwi. The RJD accuses the ECI and BJP of deflecting from SIR issues. In Parliament, the controversy has caused three weeks of adjournments, with opposition MPs like Manickam Tagore and Manoj Jha demanding an SIR debate, stalling bills like the National Sports Governance Bill. The government, backed by Kiren Rijiju, defends the ECI’s autonomy.