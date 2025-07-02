Business Today
Bihar’s NH-22 Goes Viral: Full-Grown Trees Left In Middle Of 4-Lane Highway!

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

A ₹100-crore road-widening project on Bihar's National Highway 22 has triggered national outrage after a bizarre video went viral — showing dozens of full-grown trees standing right in the middle of the new four-lane road between Jehanabad and Gaya. The forest and road construction departments reportedly failed to coordinate, resulting in the road being built around the trees. Now, with criticism mounting, district officials are scrambling — placing drums, reflectors, and sandbags in a makeshift “safety” fix. FIRs have been filed, and an investigation is underway. Is this a case of bureaucratic mess or dangerous negligence? Full report inside.

