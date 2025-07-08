Bihar’s Rail Budget Jumps 9X Under Modi Govt | ₹10,000 Cr Allocation Confirmed

During his visit to Patna, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Bihar’s railway budget has increased 9 times since 2014, reaching ₹10,000 crore under PM Modi's leadership. Major rail projects include the completion of the Araria-Ghagaria line, progress on Samastipur-Darbhanga doubling, and the launch of Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Patna–Delhi and Darbhanga–Lucknow. A new Seemanchal–Erode train is also coming soon. Vaishnaw highlighted Bihar’s high number of Vande Bharat trains and inaugurated IT infrastructure like the STPI in Patna. He also revealed the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, with ₹99,446 crore outlay to create over 3.5 crore jobs. Watch now for full details on Bihar’s railway revolution and job creation roadmap!