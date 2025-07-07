Bilawal Bhutto Hints At Extradition Of Terrorists | India’s Strike Shakes Pakistan

India’s multi-front response — from the Pahalgam attack payback to suspending the Indus water treaty — has left Pakistan cornered. Now, Bilawal Bhutto hints at handing over top terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. His remarks have triggered backlash from Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed and Imran Khan’s PTI. Is this a genuine move or a desperate ploy by Pakistan to ease pressure from FATF and India? As PM Modi's government continues its hard stance, can Pakistan be trusted to dismantle its terror network?