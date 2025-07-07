Business Today
Bilawal Bhutto Sparks Row Over Terror Extradition | Hafiz Saeed's Son Talha Saeed Hits Back

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

In a new twist to the ongoing India–Pakistan tensions, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has stirred controversy by suggesting that extradition of UN-designated terrorists to India could be possible — but only if India cooperates on securing convictions. Bhutto’s conditional offer was met with strong backlash at home, including from Talha Saeed, son of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who accused Bhutto of siding with the enemy and speaking against national interest. India, meanwhile, responded firmly. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India will engage with Pakistan only on the issue of terrorism, and that Pakistan must stop sheltering global terrorists rather than deflecting blame. "If Pakistan is serious about peace, it must first dismantle the terror networks it has nurtured. It should start by handing over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India." he said.

