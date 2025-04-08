scorecardresearch
Business Today
Bill May End The U.S. Dream For Indian Students | Panic Over Work Visas

A new U.S. bill could throw the future of over 300,000 Indian students into uncertainty. The proposed legislation targets the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program — a vital route that allows international STEM graduates to stay and work in the U.S. for up to 3 years after graduation. If passed, the bill would scrap OPT altogether, forcing students to leave the country immediately unless they secure an H-1B visa. Indian students make up the second-largest international student population in the U.S., and many rely on OPT for practical work experience and to repay hefty education loans. The bill has already triggered panic among students and educational institutions alike. In this video, we break down what the bill proposes, why OPT matters to Indian students, the potential fallout if the bill is passed and what options students have now.

