Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and Chancellor of BITS, delivered the keynote address at the Convocation 2025 ceremony. In an inspiring speech, he urged graduates to lead generative lives—driven by purpose, resilience, and creativity. Outlining BITS Pilani’s ambitious vision through Project Vistar, the upcoming AI+ Campus in Amravati, and BITS Pilani Digital, he reinforced the institute’s commitment to nation-building and global excellence in education.