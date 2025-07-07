BJP Backer Gopal Khemka Shot Dead | Bihar Crime Politics Explode Before Elections

At 11:40 PM on July 4, prominent businessman and BJP supporter Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his Patna residence. CCTV footage shows a helmeted gunman waiting and attacking him at point-blank range. Shockingly, this mirrors the 2018 murder of his son, Gunjan Khemka. Police suspect jailed gangster Ajay Verma plotted the murder over a land dispute. As political heat rises, Rahul Gandhi slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, calling Bihar the "crime capital" of India. Even NDA allies have raised concerns. With elections around the corner, the murder has ignited a law-and-order firestorm in Bihar.