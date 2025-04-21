BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Explosive Remarks On Supreme Court | Executive-Judiciary Clash Escalates

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on the Chief Justice of India, blaming the judiciary for "anarchy" and "religious war" in the country. The attack follows the Supreme Court's decision to set a timeline for Presidential assent to bills and uphold status quo on the WAQF law. While the BJP has distanced itself from Dubey's remarks, the Opposition is demanding contempt proceedings. This comes on the heels of another sharp critique — this time by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who accused the judiciary of overreach. Is the rift between the executive and judiciary widening like never before? What does this mean for Indian democracy?