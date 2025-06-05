BJP Slams Congress After RCB Parade Stampede Kills 11 In Bengaluru

RCB's long-awaited IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru turned into a political firestorm after a tragic stampede claimed over 11 lives. The BJP wasted no time in accusing the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government of gross negligence and poor crowd management. While the Chief Minister announced compensation and a probe, he conveniently deflected blame to the cricket association. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar added to the confusion, blaming the crowd and a cracked drain slab. Was this tragedy the result of unprepared governance or avoidable oversight? As BJP demands accountability and calls it a "photo-op sarkara," the Congress faces mounting heat. Watch this report to decode the politics behind the parade disaster.