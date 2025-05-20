Business Today
BJP Slams Congress For Undermining Forces, Operation Sindoor Becomes Centre Of Political Crossfire

  • New Delhi ,
  • May 20, 2025,
  • Updated May 20, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

 

India’s precision strike — Operation Sindoor — targeting Pakistan-based terror camps has now triggered a massive political storm. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called it a "chhut-put" war, sparking fury in BJP ranks. The saffron party launched a poster war, showing Rahul Gandhi morphed with PAK Army Chief Asim Munir, accusing him of being a 'Pakistani stooge' out to demoralise Indian forces. As the Congress hit back, calling out PM Modi's Lahore visit and ‘biryani diplomacy’, the war of words has reached new highs. Meanwhile, Rahul claims that EAM Jaishankar tipped off Pakistan before the strike were dismissed by the MEA. The Indian Air Force also declined to reveal operational losses. Is the political slugfest over our brave forces’ success justified? Or is national security being used as a political tool?

