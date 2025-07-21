Business Today
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi: ‘Wants Disruption, Not Debate’, Says Acting Chair Jagdambika Pal

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

The BJP has hit back at Rahul Gandhi's gag order claim, calling it pure "drama." Acting Chair Jagadambika Pal, who was presiding during the session, said Rahul didn’t want to speak but was instead seen on his mobile, instructing MPs to create disruption. Pal added, “Had he wanted to speak, I would have allowed him. But he was only trying to create obstacles.” This statement came after Congress accused the government of silencing the Opposition during the heated Monsoon Session. BJP insists Rahul was not interested in debate but only in derailing proceedings. Listen in

