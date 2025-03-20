scorecardresearch
BJP Vs Congress: Karnataka’s Power Tariff Hike Triggers Heated Political Battle

BJP Vs Congress: Karnataka’s Power Tariff Hike Triggers Heated Political Battle

Karnataka's power tariff hike from April 1 has sparked a heated political battle, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of fueling inflation. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved a 36 paise per unit increase, drawing strong opposition criticism. Karnataka BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra and MLA Bharath Shetty Y slammed the Congress, blaming it for burdening common citizens. Meanwhile, Energy Minister K.J. George defended the decision, citing economic factors.

