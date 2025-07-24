BJP Vs Oppn | Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Bihar SIR Sparks Opposition Fury Over Voting Rights

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is in turmoil as opposition MPs stage intense protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Inside and outside Parliament, a united opposition, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, accuses the Election Commission of orchestrating the SIR to suppress voting rights and tilt the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls in favor of the BJP. Yadav and other leaders demand transparency, alleging unfair practices by the EC. In contrast, the NDA, backed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, staunchly defends the SIR as a constitutional exercise to ensure electoral integrity. Tensions spilled over into the Bihar Assembly, where a fiery exchange saw Nitish Kumar counter Tejashwi’s claims by referencing Bihar’s “Jungle Raj” era under past RJD governance. As the parliamentary deadlock persists, no legislative business is conducted, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill for stalled proceedings. This escalating controversy raises critical questions: Is the SIR a routine update or a political maneuver? Will it reshape Bihar’s electoral landscape? Join the discussion and stay updated on this high-stakes political showdown and its far-reaching implications for Indian democracy. Subscribe for the latest insights on Bihar elections, Indian politics, and more breaking news!