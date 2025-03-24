BJP’s 10-Year Economic Record: Nishikant Dubey On How Modi Govt Doubled The Economy In A Decade

In a strong statement, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey highlighted India's remarkable economic growth over the past decade while addressing global concerns about tariffs. He pointed out that if former U.S. President Donald Trump is discussing tariffs or pushing for equal tariffs worldwide, it reflects America's economic instability, despite its position as a global leader. Dubey emphasized that the world is now looking towards India, with reports from the IMF and the World Bank acknowledging India's rapid economic rise. He noted that in 2014, India's economy stood at just $2 trillion, but in the last 10 years, it has surged to $4.5 trillion, making the nation a strong contender for the world's third-largest economy. Listen in to know more.

