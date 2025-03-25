BJP's Delhi Budget: When Will Welfare Schemes Roll Out?

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar discusses the Delhi Budget and the implementation of welfare schemes promised by the BJP. He explains that these schemes will be rolled out in a phase-wise manner, addressing the challenge of continuing the welfare programs of the previous government while focusing on fixing Delhi's infrastructure — from sewers to roads. Mahawar also highlights the success of the financial aid scheme for women, already implemented in six states, with Delhi set to be the seventh. Will Delhites have to wait longer for these promised benefits? Watch to find out more!