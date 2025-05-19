Business Today
#BoycottTurkey Begins: Indian Traders Reject Turkish Imports Amid Growing Tensions

  • New Delhi,
  • May 19, 2025,
  • Updated May 19, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

Amid rising tensions and strong sentiment against Turkish imports, fruit traders in India have taken a firm stand by boycotting Turkish apples. The move comes as a mark of protest, with traders removing Turkish produce from their stalls and calling for support of local and domestic fruit suppliers. Crates of Turkish apples have been left unsold as mandis echo with calls to promote indigenous alternatives over imported ones. The silent yet symbolic boycott is gaining traction across regions, reflecting both economic strategy and national sentiment.

