BrahMos Secrets: Scientist A. Sivathanu Pillai On Putin, China & Kalam | Powerful Interview

In this rare and historic interaction, Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, Founder-CEO and Managing Director of BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin and discusses the deep-rooted strategic cooperation between India and Russia. During this powerful conversation, President Putin reflects on his personal support for the BrahMos missile project, including how he shielded it from export restrictions and rejected China’s request for similar supersonic technology. Dr. Pillai also brings forward memories involving Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, George Fernandes, and India's bold stand during the BrahMos air version negotiations. This is an unmissable insight into defence diplomacy, leadership, and the behind-the-scenes reality of one of the world’s most successful joint military ventures.