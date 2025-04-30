BrahMos Tests & Ceasefire Violations: Is India Gearing Up For A Bigger Punishment To Pak?

Tensions between India and Pakistan are on the boil once again. After the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, India has launched a visible show of military readiness — with BrahMos supersonic cruise missile tests and successful interceptions by INS Surat in the Arabian Sea. These moves have clearly rattled Pakistan. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has admitted the country is bracing for a military strike. Pakistan has scrambled its fighter fleet — including J-10CEs, F-16s, and JF-17s — and activated key electronic warfare and air defence systems like HIMADS and Saab 2000 AEW&C aircraft. Islamabad has even shut down airspace between Lahore and Islamabad, and repositioned radar units closer to the Indian border near Sialkot and Ferozepur. On the ground, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for five straight days, opening fire across the LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla and Akhnoor. India has responded with force, even as back-to-back high-level security meetings are taking place at the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi. With India having already revoked the Indus Water Treaty, the world is watching to see what its next move will be.