BrahMos Unleashed: India Destroys Jaish HQ In Bahawalpur | Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, India deployed its most lethal conventional weapon — the BrahMos missile — to devastating effect. In a precision strike on Bahawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, India eliminated key terrorists including Yusuf Azhar — Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law and an accused in the IC-814 hijacking, and Hafi Mohammed Jameel, the Jaish operations chief in Bahawalpur. The BrahMos, known for its supersonic speed, deep strike capability, and pinpoint accuracy, proved impossible for Pakistan’s defences to intercept. Debris recovered confirms the cross-border launch. India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed BrahMos as a “Brahmastra,” sending a clear message to terror backers. With its unmatched precision and indigenous production, BrahMos has redefined India's war on terror. Watch how India’s cutting-edge missile turned the tide of war and struck fear into terror infrastructure across the border.