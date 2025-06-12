BREAKING | Air India Ahmedabad–London Flight Crashes During Takeoff | Flight AI171

Tragedy struck on Thursday afternoon as an Air India flight headed to London crashed near Ahmedabad airport shortly after take-off. Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members when the incident occurred. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is en route to the crash site of the Air India Boeing 787 that went down soon after departing from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Air India confirmed the incident involving Flight AI171, which was scheduled to operate from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the airline stated: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on airindia.com and on our X handle.” According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft lost signal at 08:08:51 UTC, just moments after takeoff. The flight had a total of 242 individuals onboard, including both passengers and crew. A disturbing video has also surfaced, capturing the horrifying moment the aircraft went down, followed by thick black smoke rising into the sky from the crash site.