Brothers In Boardrooms: Shailesh Jejurikar To Head P&G, Rajesh Leads Mahindra’s Auto & Farm Division

Shailesh Jejurikar will become the first Indian CEO of Procter & Gamble in its 187-year history, taking charge in January 2026. A 58-year-old business leader with a 36-year career at P&G, he has held leadership roles across four continents, heading iconic brands like Tide, Ariel, and Febreze. An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and Hyderabad Public School, he was also a classmate and close friend of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. His brother, Rajesh Jejurikar, is Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) at Mahindra Group. The Jejurikar brothers exemplify Indian excellence in global business leadership across industries and continents.