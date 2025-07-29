Business Today
News
bt tv
Brothers In Boardrooms: Shailesh Jejurikar To Head P&G, Rajesh Leads Mahindra’s Auto & Farm Division

Sujit Kumar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 29, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025, 8:57 PM IST

Shailesh Jejurikar will become the first Indian CEO of Procter & Gamble in its 187-year history, taking charge in January 2026. A 58-year-old business leader with a 36-year career at P&G, he has held leadership roles across four continents, heading iconic brands like Tide, Ariel, and Febreze. An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and Hyderabad Public School, he was also a classmate and close friend of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. His brother, Rajesh Jejurikar, is Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) at Mahindra Group. The Jejurikar brothers exemplify Indian excellence in global business leadership across industries and continents.

