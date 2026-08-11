BSE Enters Nifty 50: Is This The Start Of A Bigger Rally For Capital Market Stocks?

BSE’s entry into the Nifty 50, replacing Wipro, marks a major shift in India’s capital markets landscape. Ajay Bagga, Sr. Market Veteran, says the inclusion reflects the strong growth of BSE’s free-float market capitalisation and highlights the broader strength of capital-market companies. Exchanges, brokerages, registrars, depositories, AMCs and insurers are benefiting from rising financialisation of household savings. Ajay Bagga explains why exchanges can act like “toll booths” as market volumes grow, generating strong returns despite relatively low margins. With equity participation in household financial assets still low in India, he believes increasing participation could create significant long-term opportunities for capital-market stocks.