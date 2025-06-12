Business Today
News
bt tv
BSF Jawans Travel In Filthy Train Coaches | Railways Face Heat, 4 Officials Suspended

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

About 1,200 BSF troops drawn from 13 companies were scheduled to board a special train from Udaipur in Tripura for Jammu Tawi. But when the jawans reached to board, this was the scene that greeted them. Dirty seats, dilapidated coaches, filth everywhere. These jawans, heroes of Operation Sindoor, were forced to travel in deplorable conditions unworthy of any citizen. Viral videos captured by the jawans sparked nationwide outrage. "There should have been a new train like Vande Bharat for these BSF personnel... The soldiers who saved the nation during Operation Sindoor do not deserve this treatment from the railways" says Ranbir Singh, General Secretary of Alliance of All Ex Para-military Forces Welfare Association. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded by suspending four officials and replacing the train rake.

