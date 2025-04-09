In this video of BT Logitech Presents Leadership Strategies for a Connected Workforce, we are joined by visionary speakers from diverse sectors to discuss innovative leadership approaches. This insightful virtual meeting features Nathan Sv, Chairman of Visara Human Capital Consulting; Pankaj Bansal, Co-founder of Carat Capital and PeopleStrong; Kanakasubramaniam Krishnamurthi, Associate Vice President at Verizon; Rajendran Dandapani, Business Solutions Evangelist at Zoho Corporation; and Anand Lakshmanan, Head of Logitech For Business, India. In conversation with Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor and Anchor of BTTV. Watch the interactive session on effective leadership in today’s dynamic work environment.