BT Logitech Presents: The Power Of Presence – An Underrated Leadership Trait - PROMO

In today’s interconnected world, virtual meetings are allowing individuals and teams to collaborate seamlessly. This shift has the potential to shape productivity and effectiveness in ways never seen before. In this episode, we are joined by Anand Lakshmanan, Head of Logitech for business at Logitech India, and Jessie Paul, LinkedIn Top Voice, Author, Founder & CEO of Paul Writer, in an insightful conversation with Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV. Together, they explore the future of leadership roles and the crucial trait of "Power of Presence" in shaping effective leadership in the digital age. Watch the sneak peak of the episode.