BTS- India’s Most Sustainable Companies

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind The Scenes(BTS), where we share an exclusive sneak-sneak-peek into the latest edition of the Business Today India’s Most Sustainable Companies. In this episode, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV, has an insightful chat with Nikunj Dubey, Chief Rating Officer, CareEdge ESG, Richa Sharma, Senior Assitant Editor, Business Today and Astha Oriel, Correspondent, Business Today.

 

In this episode, Nikunj shares key insights from the CareEdge study on India’s Most Sustainable Companies. Meanwhile, Richa highlights how the country’s largest conglomerates are enhancing their sustainability initiatives and Astha provides an overview of the efforts being made in the automotive and fashion industries to advance sustainability. 

