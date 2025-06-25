Business Today
BTS - The GCC Boom

  New Delhi,
  Jun 25, 2025,
  Updated Jun 25, 2025, 9:24 PM IST

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind the Scenes(BTS), Where we share an exclusive sneak-peek into the current edition of Business Today-Reinventing The GCC Boom. In this segment, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV, has an insightful chat with Krishna Gopalan, Executive Editor, Business Today and Rahul Oberoi, Chief of Research Bureau, Business Today.

 

In this episode, Rahul Oberoi explores the GCC Boom and India’s growing potential as a global capability centre, while Krishna Gopalan delves into Suzlon’s revival journey through its challenging debt years. 

