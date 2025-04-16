BTS - Trading Blows

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind the Scenes(BTS), where we share an exclusive sneak-peek into the latest edition of the Business Today Trading Blows Magazine. In this episode, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV, has an insightful chat with Surabhi, Economy Editor, Business Today, Rahul Oberoi, Chief of Research Bureau, Business Today and Teena Jain Kaushal, Editor of Money Today.

U.S. President Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs has sparked swift backlash, disrupting global trade dynamics and rolling stock and bond markets, In this episode, Surabhi delves into the concept of reciprocal tariffs and how India might strategically leverage the 90-day tariff pause to navigate shifting global trade dynamics. Rahul Oberoi outlines what Indian investors should realistically expect from the equity markets amid heightened volatility, while Teena Jain Kaushal provides an in-depth analysis of gold ETFs as a safe-haven asset in uncertain times.