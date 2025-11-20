BTTV Exclusive With Pralhad Joshi: Renewable Energy Gaps, Dark Patterns & India’s 500 GW Goal

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks exclusively to Business Today on the challenges faced by India's renewable energy sector, with over 40GW worth of CPSE projects facing execution gaps and connectivity hurdles. He also discusses the steps being taken to tackle digital ‘dark patterns’ on platforms like Flipkart and Uber. Joshi assures that India is on track to achieve its ambitious 500GW renewable energy goal, with substantial progress already made through 110GW of solar energy projects and 247GW worth of renewable projects already bid. Watch to understand the government's approach to resolving these critical issues in the renewable energy and digital sectors.