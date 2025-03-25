Budget 2025 Focuses On Growth, Tax Certainty & Reforms For Viksit Bharat: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her reply to the Finance Bill debate in the Lok Sabha, highlighted that the Union Budget 2025-26 introduces “unprecedented tax relief to honour taxpayers” and lays the foundation for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Emphasizing tax certainty and ease of doing business, she stated that the budget is reform-oriented and focused on boosting domestic production and export competitiveness. Notably, she revealed that a new Income Tax Bill — currently under review by a special committee — will be tabled in the upcoming Monsoon session, and not as part of the Finance Bill.