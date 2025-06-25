Business Today
News
Bullseye On Iran: Ex-Israeli NSA Breaks Down Success Of Missile Strike On Iran's Nuclear Facility

  New Delhi,
  Jun 25, 2025,
  Updated Jun 25, 2025, 3:43 PM IST

Major General (Retd) Yaakov Amidror, Former NSA to Netanyahu, discusses the recent Israel-Iran conflict and the subsequent ceasefire. He claims that Israel has successfully dismantled Iran's nuclear capabilities by destroying enrichment facilities and eliminating key personnel. Amidror clarifies that regime change in Iran was never an Israeli objective. He also defends Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling them proportional to Hamas' October 7th attack. Responding to concerns about Iran's ability to rebuild its nuclear facilities, he says it depends on how long the ceasefire holds.

