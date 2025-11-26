Burqa Controversy In Australia: Senator Wears Burqa In Parliament, Suspended For 7 Days

Far-right Australian Senator Pauline Hanson has been suspended for seven sitting days after entering the Parliament wearing a burqa — a political stunt aimed at pushing her campaign to ban full-face coverings in public. Her move drew immediate condemnation, with senators calling it disrespectful to Muslim Australians. Foreign Minister Penny Wong moved the suspension motion, which passed with majority support. This is Hanson’s second time using the burqa as a political prop. She remains defiant, insisting her stance on banning the garment is unchanged — while many Australians openly criticized her act as divisive and inflammatory.