Byju: Aakash Was My Best Bet, Not A Mistake!

Was acquiring Aakash Institute a mistake? Byju Raveendran strongly disagrees. In a candid response, the BYJU’S founder defends the move, calling it “one of our best acquisitions.” He highlights how Aakash’s premium test-prep model was expanded to over 300 smaller cities within 18 months — democratizing quality education. Amid criticism over his M&A spree, Byju adds that 4 out of 6 major acquisitions are doing well, but the narrative focuses unfairly on the two that didn’t meet expectations. As BYJU’S faces insolvency issues and media scrutiny, this insight offers a different perspective on how expansion was driven by educational reach, not just valuation.